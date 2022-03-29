Stoppage of trains: what time is the service normal and what are the options for traveling today, Tuesday

Guild of fraternitywhich brings the workers together Rail lines across the countryA national strike began this Tuesday “In Defense of Railway Industry and Employment”With a 24-hour suspension of the provision of services.
The measure of force is given in disapproval of a judicial decision which ruled Suspension of the route between Constitution and Bahia Blanca, In addition, it was reported that There will be no alternate reinforcement plan for the groups during the day.
“Trains Argentina has announced that as a result of a union force measure announced by La Fraternidad Union, all services in the metropolitan, regional and long-distance areas will be affected tomorrow, Tuesday 3/29”warned through the unit Twitter.
Union’s National Secretary…
Read Full News