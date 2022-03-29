Stoppage of trains: what time is the service normal and what are the options for traveling today, Tuesday

Guild of fraternity which brings the workers together Rail lines across the country A national strike began this Tuesday “In Defense of Railway Industry and Employment” With a 24-hour suspension of the provision of services.

The measure of force is given in disapproval of a judicial decision which ruled Suspension of the route between Constitution and Bahia Blanca , In addition, it was reported that There will be no alternate reinforcement plan for the groups during the day.

“Trains Argentina has announced that as a result of a union force measure announced by La Fraternidad Union, all services in the metropolitan, regional and long-distance areas will be affected tomorrow, Tuesday 3/29” warned through the unit Twitter.



Union’s National Secretary…