Storm Player Ratings vs. Chiefs

12:47 am, 03 April 2022

Looking to bounce back from a loss at home against the Crusaders, the Chiefs traveled to Wellington to take it by storm. The home team was also hoping for a comeback after being the first team from New Zealand to lose to Moana Pacifica.

The Hurricanes brought intense line speed early on that paid dividends with just over 60 seconds of tries in the game. He took a 15-13 lead at half-time but fell short and allowed the Chiefs to take the lead in the second.

Giving six consecutive penalties in the middle of the second half, they went 30-15 to storm back within just one point.

New Zealand Rugby Pod | episode 7 New Zealand Rugby Pod | episode 7

Here’s how Storm players rated:

1. Dark Rocket-Stones-5/10



At first Hurricanes stuck to scrum but…