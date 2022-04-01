Storms with destructive winds possible in the DC area late Thursday

A small tornado is likely to touch down near Tyson’s Corner (see below). Any damage will need to be assessed and confirmed by the National Weather Service, such as the one seen at the gas station in the picture below.

9:05 pm – All warnings canceled for now, more storms on the way

The tornado and strong thunderstorm warnings issued earlier for the DMV have been cancelled. Still seeing heavy rain, lightning and high winds moving from North DC, North…


