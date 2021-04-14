Story 9 Months Ki 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Story 9 Months Ki 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with the trainer making Agastya and Sanyuri as staff and provides them subject as household. Mala tells Alia that Veer desires to satisfy her. Alia says okay. Mala asks can I include you? Alia says I do know to face my issues. Mala says Alia Shroff by no means accepted defeat. She goes to Veer’s cabin and is about to fall. He’s about to assist. She says she is going to handle. He says my becoming a member of right here, shall be stunning for you. Alia says a lot occurred, that nothing is stunning for her now. He asks her to take muffin. Trainer asks Sanyuri to inform about household. Sanyuri climbs on the chair and tells that she is the princess daughter of her father and her identify is Sanyuri. Trainer asks her to get down from the chair/bench and inform about her mom. Veer tells Alia that he didn’t imply to harm her and asks if they’ll meet mates once more. Alia says you is aware of effectively that I maintain my private {and professional} life individually. She asks if he desires to know concerning the undertaking and is about to go. Veer will get teary eyes and says I misplaced my child.

Sarangdhar thinks of Alia and thinks he has misplaced his baby on this metropolis and can by no means forgive the one who by no means cared. Sanyuri tells that she has papa, filmy Dadi and Bua. Trainer asks the youngsters to clap for Sanyuri. Sanyuri tells Agastya that he don’t have father like her. Agastya tells that he doesn’t have a father like Sanyuri, however he has the most effective mother who handles the unhealthy ladies higher. Rishi tells Trainer that he’ll assist Sanyuri with the undertaking. Agastya thinks why Rishi is doing this. Veer tells Alia that he’s punished for doing mistaken along with her. Alia says I can perceive your ache, no mother or father shall face such ache. He says even you have got misplaced your baby. Alia says who advised you. Veer says we had been husband and spouse earlier than. He says DDS was your child earlier than. She says now she has her personal child and is proud of him. Trainer teaches Maths to the youngsters. Agastya solutions effectively. Trainer provides him star and asks Sanyuri to take a seat with Agastya tomorrow, as he will help her in maths. After the category winds up,

