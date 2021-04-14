Story 9 Months Ki 14th April 2021 Written Update: Aliya gives strength to Sayuri in the hospital

Story 9 Months Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Alia goes to satisfy the brand new CEO of DDS. He welcomes Alia specifically however Aliya doesn’t have interaction in mass dialog with him. Veer says to her that I do know you want muffins and Alia accepts the package deal of pastry since it’s from the brand new CEO of the corporate. Veer says to Alia that I’m extraordinarily sorry for no matter I’ve performed with you and possibly I’ve obtained punishment for my very own deeds. He says that I’ve misplaced my spouse, my child, all of them and Alia tries to make him perceive that it was by no means one’s mistake to lose somebody. Please don’t blame your self like this and place confidence in God. I hope you get energy to beat this order as a result of I can completely perceive the ache of shedding a baby.

Veer says I do know that your engagement additionally obtained referred to as off. She had a really small chat with him after which she left the cabin. Whereas in class, the category for the children began and the instructor stated that as we speak we are going to do a venture. There shall be a group of two college students and they are going to be given a subject to talk on. By some means, Sayuri and Agastya find yourself collectively in a group. Shayuri talks about her father and says that I’ve the most effective father on the planet whereas Agastya speaks about Alia. Within the maths class, Agastya gave the proper reply however Sayuri couldn’t. In a while, the children of the college begin to bully Agastya.

Agastya leaves the classroom with out saying a phrase and Sayuri feels responsible for making him upset. Agastya comes out and he meets with Sarang. Each of them had a candy dialog and Agastya makes him smile and thinks why it bothers him a lot to see this child in ache. Sayuri says to Sarang, he’s solely her father and she will be able to by no means share him with anybody. She says it’s higher that I’ve no brother or sister and I don’t must share you with anybody.

After workplace Alia got here to satisfy Rabia in her hospital. She says to Rabia about Veer and she or he will get apprehensive for Alia. Alia says to Rabia that we have been speaking about his household and I really feel so sorry for him as a result of he has misplaced every little thing. Rabia provides a packet of brownies to Alia and says that it’s for my lovable Agastya. In a while, Alia notices Sayuri within the hospital. Sarangi is getting apprehensive for his daughter whereas Alia goes contained in the cabin of Sayuri and says to her please don’t get scared since I’m right here with you. She says possibly the machine will not be working correctly that’s the reason they aren’t capable of catch your coronary heart beat and also you don’t want to fret as a result of I’ll stand with you right here holding your hand. As quickly as Aliya touches the hand of her daughter and Sarang additionally comes there the heartbeat of Sayuri exhibits on the display.

Precap – Alia and Sarang had a hit or miss.