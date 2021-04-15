Story 9 Months Ki 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kavya indirectly proposes Sarangdhar again – TMT Updates

Story 9 Months Ki fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Sarangdhar coming close to the ECG machine and it begins.. Sanyuri says my coronary heart comes. Sarangdhar and Alia remembers listening to their infants’ coronary heart beat for the primary time, as their arms touches one another. Nurse says you’re right here. Sarangdhar says Choti shall not know. Alia pulls the curtain and doesn’t see him. Sanyuri tells that her Papa may be very frightened for her. Alia says you’ll perceive when grown up. Physician meets Sarangdhar and tells that Sanyuri’s coronary heart may be very weak and must go wall transplant. Sarangdhar says she may be very small. Physician says we’ve got to do that and asks if he has some other little one, says that may develop the wall along with her sibling’s tissue. Sarangdhar will get emotional and asks if she will likely be tremendous. Physician asks him to make 4 donors prepared for blood transfusion. She says if she would have a sibling then the operation would have been simple. She says they don’t have a lot time and prescribe the medication. Sanyuri tells Sarangdhar that she has met a lovely aunty in the present day and simply as she touched her, her coronary heart beat got here. Sarangdhar thinks of Alia. He thinks of Physician asking him about his second child. He leaves from the hospital with Sanyuri.

Alia asks Agastya, how was his day in class? Agastya eats brownie. Alia says this implies you might be upset. Agastya tells about new pupil Sanyuri. Sanyuri tells Sarangdhar that she has harm a studious boy in the present day and that’s why she made the ebook prepared for him. Agastya tells Alia that Sanyuri named him Padantu Panchi and Priya Madam requested him to assist her in research. Sarangdhar asks Sanyuri to befriend the boy. Alia additionally asks Agastya to speak to his trainer. Kamleshwari and Sanyuri sing kala chashma. Kamleshwari says she desires Sanyuri to brighten like Alia Bhat. Sarangdhar affords to drop Sanyuri to high school and asks Kamleshwari the place is she going? Kamleshwari says she goes close to. Sarangdhar takes Sanyuri to high school. Kamleshwari thinks she has to go, don’t know what’s going to he do if he involves know.

Sanyuri involves the college. She sees the category children drawing Agastya’s portray and bullying him. Sanyuri thinks if I befriend him, then they may assume me silly. Sarangdhar and Kavya meet within the café. Sarangdhar says it’s good that you simply didn’t promote it. She says it has many good recollections of yours. She holds his arms. Sarangdhar tells that she made him Azaad Roy. Kavya tells that somebody known as and stated that Sarangdhar may be very cute and don’t appear like a father of 1 little one, however I advised her that Sarangdhar will not be thinking about relationship else I’d have made him my life companion. Sarangdhar asks Kavya to not have any hopes from him and tells that he can’t give what she desires. Kavya says not now, however can in future. She says she is going to suggest him, when he notice that he can’t get sorted, lovely and distinctive lady like her. She says she has waited for him since 7 years. Sarangdhar says lets learn the contract. Kavya thinks in case you was in Alia’s future, you’d have been in her life. She thinks he’s in her future and thinks he shall give himself an opportunity to forgive himself.

Alia messages Sarangdhar, welcome to Mumbai. Sarangdhar thanks her for the happiness which his daughter has, after coming right here. Sanyuri provides ebook to Agastya. Agastya tells that it’s not his.

Sarangdhar tells that he seems like somebody shall be there, to hearken to him. Alia says I’m right here. Sanyuri tells Agastya that somebody gave this ebook for him. Agastya reads and smiles. The children come and bully him. Alia writes Sarangdhar that she met a full of life and jovial lady yesterday within the hospital and he or she reminded her of his daughter. He writes after I didn’t hear the guts beat of my daughter, I used to be frightened. Alia asks which hospital?

Precap: Sanyuri asks Agastya why did he contact her Papa? Agastya says why did you contact my pebbles? Sanyuri says I touched it first. Principal calls their mother and father. Sarangdhar comes and waits for Agastya’s mom to come back.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan