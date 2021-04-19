Story 9 Months Ki 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kamleshwari tries to meet Alia – TMT Updates

Story 9 Months Ki nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Alia thanking Veer for the skilled suggestions and goes. Later she thinks of Sarangdhar’s phrases and thinks when Veer supported me, I felt uncomfortable. She thinks Sarangdhar would have felt the identical once I supported him. she thinks if she was flawed. She messages Superman and asks how do you hate your ex a lot. She says once I consider my ex, I really feel that I used to be flawed and made him really feel that we’re not equal. Sarangdhar asks her to not blame herself and do not forget that our kids be taught from us. Alia thinks Agastya began blaming himself now a days. Instructor asks Sayuri to reply a query. Agastya says I do know. Sayura writes flawed reply on the board. Instructor says it’s flawed. Sanyuri tells Agastya that he has taken panga with Mathura’s goon. Sarangdhar messages Alia that his daughter obtained an admission within the faculty and tells that he’s frightened for the kids there. He asks her to remind herself that she was a enterprise lady, and asks her to take out the lipstick and write I’m Sufficient. Alia writes it. She thinks she has to select Agastya.

Kavya involves Sarangdhar and asks her to return. Ramesh and Kamleshwari are within the raise of Alia’s workplace. Kamleshwari will get scared and tells Ramesh if Alia don’t acknowledge me or discuss to me in English. Ramesh says I’ll include you. Alia waits for raise and goes by stairs. Kamleshwari and Ramesh come contained in the workplace. Rahul greets her, however don’t acknowledge her. Kamleshwari asks Scarlett about Alia. Scarlett says Alia will come within the morning. Ramesh offers Kamleshwari’s quantity for Alia. They appear out of window and see Alia. Kamleshwari says she will be able to’t be Alia, as she glided by auto.

Alia involves the college and meets Agastya. Agastya and his pal pose for Azaad Roy. Sanyuri thinks Azaad Roy is my Papa, I’ll inform that Chumu. Alia asks Agastya to undergo faculty bus and tells that she must take faculty kids’s interview. Agastya says okay. Alia involves Sanyuri to take her interview. Sanyuri says she isn’t prepared. Alia says it’s faculty children’ interview. Sanyuri says she has no reference to books and bag. Watchman comes and tells that her Dadi got here to take her. Sanyuri says bye. Kamleshwari tells Ramesh that she is difficult herself to fulfill Alia. Ramesh says you don’t appears to be his Amma, filmy. Kamleshwari says what had occurred between them, that made them separate. Ramesh says you’re looking like spy. Kameshwari says a mom can turn into something and might turn into superhero too.

Kavya will get a name from DDS. She tells Sarangdhar that an organization needs to collaborate with him, however they don’t seem to be value it. She goes to washroom. Sarangdhar picks the decision. He then sees message of jeevan from Dilse. He thinks of Alia. Kavya asks why Azaad Roy has his eyes on my cellphone.

Precap: Sanyuri and Agastya struggle infront of Principal. Principal asks them to name their dad and mom. Sarangdhar waits for Agastya’s mom in Principal’s workplace.



Replace Credit score to: H Hasan