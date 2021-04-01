Story 9 Months Ki 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Alia and Sarangdhar exchange the vows – Telly Updates

Story 9 Months Ki 1st April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Alia looking at Sarangdhar as the latter is rescued by the Police from the captive place. Tere liye song plays…..Alia gets teary eyes and cries….Sarangdhar gets teary eyes too….She walks towards him and recalls their moments. She recalls their first childhood meeting, their love and all their moments. Just then she faints…and falls. Lady constable holds her. Sarangdhar also faints and fall down.
Later Alia gains consciousness in the hospital. Nandini asks Nurse to call Doctor. Alia asks where is Sarangdhar and asks if he is fine. Doctor comes there and says Sarangdhar is fine, where he was kept, there was chemical residue, and that’s why he shall be kept in Quarantine so that he gets any infection. Alia says she was stressed as Sarangdhar was missing. She insists to meet him. Doctor says you can meet him from far. Alia comes to see Sarangdhar. They get emotional.
Kamleshwari slaps Sooraj’s father and warns him asking not to dare to look at her kids. Sooraj’s father scolds him for betraying him. He is arrested by the Police. Kumkum asks Kamleshwari to come home and says Lalla is back now. Kamleshwari says I will go to hospital, until I see Alia and Lalla fine, I won’t be at peace. Sarangdhar and Alia keep their hands on the glass. Alia asks why did you go away from me. Sarangdhar says I was punished for staying far from you and tells that he was alive remembering her. Alia asks him to get well soon. He asks are you fine? Alia says whatever you have done is brave thing, Kumkum told me everything. Sarangdhar says we ran for 2 days, and when he has to choose between Kumkum and him, he chose her, as he knew that she will search him. He says sorry and thank you. Alia says you are saying this after 4 days. Sarangdhar says I love you and tells that there was just upper window in the captive place, and it was my only hope, it was like you. He asks her to rest and let him rest too. Kamleshwari comes to meet Sarangdhar. Nurse says you can’t meet him, as he might get infection. Kamleshwari comes to the glass window and looks at him. Sarangdhar says I am fine, Amma. Kamleshwari asks him to rest and says now I have seen you, I will be at peace now. Sarangdhar says even me. He says I will rest. Kamleshwari thanks Alia for saving Sarangdhar. Alia says if I had searched him early then he wouldn’t have caught infection. Kamleshwari hugs her.
Rosy, Mala and Rahul come to meet Sarangdhar and shows Get well soon board. Sarangdhar smiles. Mala comes to Alia and says she met Sarangdhar also. Alia says I have an idea to cheer him up and whispers in her ears. Mala goes. Sarangdhar finds gift box kept in his hospital room with a message Wear me written on it.
Sarangdhar gets ready in the suit gifted by Alia. Alia comes there ready in a beautiful white dress with white flowers/orchids in her hand. Alia tells him that when they marry on 12 April, it will be for family and society, and he is her world already and she will not wait for any date to say this. She says she wants to promise him something before marrying him, she was running away from her emotions all life, then he came in her life and gave her so much love. She says she wants to experience all the emotions with him and don’t want to have any moments in which he is not there. She keeps hand on the glass wall. He also keeps his hand on the glass wall. Alia says only we are in this moment, just remember us and not this hospital and glass wall. Sarangdhar promises that if he gets live again then he wants his live to be with her. He says it is his life’s biggest happiness that she is with him. She says his happiness will be doubled after their kids are born and promises to be loyal to her.
Alia says she pronounce them as husband and wife, without Pandit or priest solemnizing their marriage. Sarangdhar smiles. Alia also smiles. She kisses on the glass wall. Sarangdhar also kisses on the glass wall. Dil diya Galla plays…..they smile. Alia says I love you. Sarangdhar says even me, and promises not to go away from her. She rests her head on the wall. He also rests his head on the wall.
Kamleshwari tells Alia that she has kept bal gopal’s idol in her house without asking her. Alia says its ok, but I can’t pray daily. Kamleshwari says there is some power which is running this world. Alia says yes, and prays to God for keeping Sarangdhar fine. Sarangdhar gets a call from the Mehta, who tells that if his draft would not have been good, then he wouldn’t have thought to give him a chance. Sarangdhar gets happy. Mehta says he will give him 8 lakhs for his work. Sarangdhar agrees and thinks to inform Alia.
Precap: Sarangdhar informs Alia that Mehta ji has hired him for his film and for that he has to go out of Mumbai. Alia gets worried.
