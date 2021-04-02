ENTERTAINMENT

Story 9 Months Ki 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Alia Finally Found Saragdhar

Another astonishing episode of “Story 9 Months Ki” 1st, April 2021 is prepared to delight the audience and the audience loves to watch this unique love story of the show. The concept is not new but still, the show received a huge amount of love and the show is also doing well in terms of TRP. So let’s begin with the details of today’s episode but before that, we are sharing a glimpse of the few episodes of the show.

Story 9 Months Ki

As the viewers already watched in few episodes, Sarangdhar is kidnapped and Alia is trying hard to find him. Though she already registered the police complaint she herself went with the police everywhere in order to find him. She tried every possible thing she can and in today episode we will see that her search is finally complete. So let’s start today’s episode, the show begins with Alia who gets the clue of Sarangdhar’s kidnapping place.

Alia gets to know that Sarangdhar is kept in the godown of a temple and she takes the police with her and starts finding him. She asks the people about Radha Krishna Mandir and after a long search, she finally reaches that place where Sarangdhar is kept. The police go inside the godown and take Sarangdhar out but the kidnapper beat him so brutally that he is not able to walk or stand. But when he sees Alia he tries to run towards her and Alia is also starts smiling and feeling relief after seeing him.

Alia and Sarangdhar both are very much stressed and before they meet or hugged each other both get faint. Finally, Alia gets relief and Sarangdhar also gets rid of the kidnappers. In the upcoming episode, Alia also gets to know the name of the person who hired the kidnappers for the kidnapping of Sarangdhar in order to get a good Ransome. Sarangdhar’s sister, father-in-law kidnapped Saranghdhar for taking his revenge from his father as well as to get Ransome too.

After knowing this truth both decide to take huge steps in order to punish him but what steps they are going to take is still unknown. To know this the viewers need to watch the episode of “Story 9 Months Ki” on the Sony Channel at 10:00 PM and or stay tuned with us to know the details of the upcoming episodes of your favorite shows and keep sharing your views with us in the comment box.

