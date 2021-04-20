Story 9 Months Ki 20th April 2021 Written Update: Aliya send a proposal to Azad Roy from DDS

Story 9 Months Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Sarang checking the SMS from the cellphone of Kavya. As quickly as he notices the message, he will get disturbed. Kavya comes and sees that Sarang already notices the identify of DDS and he or she begins to panic that what if he once more meets with Alia. She is simply attempting to keep away from the subject and says that I’ve seen you struggling to recover from from that heartbreak and I can by no means power you again in the identical place therefore I can’t settle for the provide of DDS in any respect.

Sarang says that I’m Azad Roy however why does Alia wish to meet me now? She says she doesn’t know that you’re Azad Roy, she simply desires to collaborate with you relating to the comics that you simply wrote for youths. Sarang says to Kavya that you simply please say no to them as a result of I’m not . Nevertheless at the back of his thoughts he begins to consider Alia and he realises that it doesn’t matter what on this six yr he hasn’t moved on in any respect from her.

He comes again house at night time and is remembering their outdated occasions when Alia despatched a proposal mail to Sarang once more and this time it was with an audio message with a video presentation. Sarang will get a special sort of feeling in his physique after listening to the voice of Alia in that clip. Kavya is attempting to govern Sarang to not go to the workplace of DDS once more. Sarang says to her that I deleted the mail. Please reply to them that I’m not . Kavya does the identical and Alia will get upset that she has to consider one thing else now.

Kamleshwari is attempting her greatest to convey Alia and Sarang nose to nose once more however someway she just isn’t in a position to contact her in any respect. Sayuri will get an thought to bother Agastya within the faculty after having a chat with Sarang. She tries to bully him in entrance of everybody and he offers in at first however later he tries to win again his concern.

Nevertheless in between all days the instructor acquired concerned of their foolish fights and in consequence they’re taken to the principal room for a session. The principal notices that they’re arguing with one another rather a lot and he or she says to them that tomorrow morning do come along with your mother and father as I would like to speak to them and solely then will you be allowed to attend the courses.

Kamleshwari is attempting to achieve out earlier and he or she even visited the artwork gallery of Nandini however sadly she couldn’t discover anybody there. Alia is looking for out a special approach to strategy Azad Roy as he already declined for the earlier mail proposal. The staff of DDS are speaking in regards to the credibility and potential of Alia. They stated that Alia can simply begin a brand new firm however at this level of time nobody is extra essential to her then her son Agastya. Alia comes house at night time and Agastya informs her in regards to the guardian name whereas Sarang can be indignant along with her daughter relating to the identical.

Precap – Alia and Sarang had a chat and determined to fulfill one another within the faculty.