Story 9 Months Ki, 22 April 2021, Written Update, Sarangdhar Mother Reached Alia Office!

Story 9 Months Ki, 22 April 2021, Written Update, Sarangdhar Mother Reached Alia Office!

The episode begins with Agastya as he apologizes to Alia. Alia asks what occurred. However, Sayuri handovers the letter to her father. Sarang asks him what’s the matter. She says that she threw a spider on a boy and he threw that spider on the trainer. Sarang will get indignant she is troubling an harmless boy. Agastya says to Alia that he obtained afraid and that’s why by mistake that spider gone on the trainer. Alia says to him that don’t fear he’ll deal with it.

Kavya says to Sayuri that if she by no means repeats her mistake then solely she is going to come along with her. Sayuri will get pleased. Sarang orders her to put in writing sorry 100 occasions. Sayuri agrees. Ramesh involves them and asks her he got here right here after a really very long time. She tells him she got here right here as a Sarang’s supervisor. He blesses her saying that they’ll attain heights. Sarang asks the place is his mom. Kamleshwari is attempting to seek for Nandini and learns that 2 years in the past, she shifted overseas. She will get her quantity from the watchman.

Sarang thinks to speak to Alia on website online and he or she messages him and tells her that her son turns into courageous now as he fought in his college. Sarang smiles and says she is getting pleased that his son misbehaves in his college. He asks her how she is celebrating her happiness. She says alone. Sarang says his daughter is his world and his life revolves round her. Alia asks him does he miss anybody. Sarang says that she is superior as she is celebrating her son’s mischief.

Sarang additionally tells her that his daughter troubled a boy and the Principal known as her to the college. Alia says what a coincidence even she too has to go to his son’s college. Sarang asks her will she desires to fulfill him. She says she wants to consider it. After that, Alia thinks about it and says after a really lengthy she turns into a good friend of somebody. Sarang additionally thinks the identical and decides to fulfill him.

