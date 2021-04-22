Story 9 Months Ki 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Alia and Sarangdhar decide to meet – TMT Updates

Story 9 Months Ki twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Kamleshwari telling Nandini that she got here to Mumbai for choti’s remedy. Nandini disconnects the decision. Kamleshwari says Alia and lalla’s daughter and realizes that the decision is minimize. Alia talks to Agastya and asks him to not bother Sunita. She tells him a narrative about Prince and Princess. He asks if Prince met his Papa and asks if Princess met her Mamma. Alia hopes so. She asks him to not bother Sunita Aunty and will get emotional. Sarangdhar thinks of Alia’s proposal pitch to him. He thinks why am I fascinated by her. Sanyuri talks about consuming the birthday cake with Dadi and Papa. Alia calls Sunita and asks about Agastya. Sunita says he’s sleeping. Alia sees him and says my son. Sarangdhar makes Sanyuri sleep and thinks no message from his chat pal. He thinks she should be busy and was final on-line within the morning. Alia asks Sunita to make him brush within the morning. Sunita says sure. Alia thanks her. Sunita asks her to sleep. Alia asks her to maintain aggu and ends the decision. Sarangdhar waits for her message and sleeps. A fb is proven, Sarangdhar tells himself that the whole lot will likely be positive. Kamleshwari asks Sarangdhar to return inside and says she is in labour ache. Sarangdhar says he can’t go as Alia don’t wish to stick with him. Gautam comes out and tells Sarangdhar that child lady is born, and the boy was born lifeless. Sarangdhar is shocked. Fb ends.

Alia talks to Rabia and tells that she couldn’t neglect that she had misplaced her second child that day. She says she don’t know if she shall be glad or unhappy. Sarangdhar hugs Sanyuri and cries. Rabia tells that she is aware of that she has saved the whole lot safely, which she had taken for her daughter. Alia says she got here removed from Aggu, and he’s upset. She asks her to rearrange Chote Toofan costume for his birthday. Rabia says she is going to prepare and asks what shall I do to make you smile. Alia says bye. Sarangdhar needs to alter that day and thinks he wouldn’t have misplaced his son. He makes Sanyuri sleep.

Rahul calls Mala. Mala asks if he desires to romance along with her in canteen. Rahul says he desires to speak about Alia. He calls others. Param asks what occurred? Rahul says Alia isn’t positive and tells that Jeevan and Veer can’t make her life simple. Param says I really like my job and goes. Rosy says Param is egocentric. Rahul says we’re there for Alia.

Some senior boys kidnap Agastya to hassle him. Sanyuri thinks she shall discover out the place are the senior boys are taking him. Mala tells that they’ll counsel Alia to open a brand new firm and so they all will be part of us. Rahul says sure, however from the place we’ll get the purchasers. Rosy says we are able to strategy previous purchasers like Poonewala. Chote lal says even he’ll assist Alia. They joke. Mala asks Rahul to be glad now. Rahul says nothing and thinks if Alia will get new firm or not, however her happiness will likely be incomplete, as solely Sarangdhar can full her happiness. Sanyuri involves the storeroom following the boys and appears at Aggu.

Kamleshwari reminds Sarangdhar of Sanyuri’s birthday. Sarangdhar says I bear in mind the whole lot. Alia messages Sarangdhar that she got here out of city and couldn’t message her. Sarangdhar says tomorrow is his daughter’s birthday and asks shall I invite your son. Alia messages what a coincidence and tells that even her son’s birthday is tomorrow. She tells that she is going to attain again for her son’s birthday and can cake for him, although she is a nasty cook dinner, however her son likes the cake made by her. she suggests him to make cake for his daughter. Sarangdhar says I can’t. Alia says she is going to share her recipe. Sarangdhar says it appears you want sweets. Alia says she and her son eats sweets each time they’re harassed. Sarangdhar remembers Alia saying the identical factor.

Mala calls Jamnadas and asks him why did he come to DDS. Rosy additionally talks to the shopper. Rahul retains eye on Jeevan. Rosy ends the decision seeing Jeevan, however Mala doesn’t see him and proceed speaking. Jeevan asks what’s high secret about Alia. Alia asks Sarangdhar if he likes sweets. He writes he likes gajar ka halwa. Alia remembers making halwa for him.

She asks him to have gajar ka halwa someday. Sarangdhar says certainly. He says he needs to fulfill her and asks can we meet after the children’ birthday. Alia says this time you’ll not hear no. He asks can we meet after your son’s birthday. Alia says there may be some favourite restaurant of hers in Mumbai, the place she didn’t go to since many days. Sarangdhar smiles.

Rahul tells that Mala was speaking about Alia’s son birthday. Jeevan says you aren’t Alia’s child sitter and asks her to focus on work. Aggu asks Sanyuri if she is with the boys. Sanyuri asks the boys to depart Aggu and tells that individuals know Jhansi ki rani and her.

Precap: Sanyuri tells the boys that she is going to beat them. Aggu thinks the boys are beating her. Nandini calls Sarangdhar. Later he watches the video and sees Alia in Sanyuri’s faculty.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan