Story 9 Months Ki 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Alia is out of town before Agastya birthday

Story 9 Months Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Kamaleswari informing Nandini that they’re in Mumbai for the remedy of their small daughter’s remedy. Nonetheless the telephone goes out of battery cost and consequently Nandini couldn’t hear about Sayuri. Sarang messages Alia by means of the parenting app and wonders why there isn’t any reply from her facet. He’s ready for her textual content after which he remembers the day of Sayuri’s birthday when he was ready within the hospital together with his mom when Alia’s father come to them and informs that there’s one woman and the opposite one is a boy however he died and Sarang will get up from his sleep with the shock of that incident and he seems to be at his daughter and hug her tightly.

Alternatively, Alia is sharing with Rabia that even when she is pretending to be okay and celebrating the birthday of her son from years in the past, even when for one second she doesn’t neglect that she misplaced her child daughter on that very day. She is saying to Rabia that my daughter was searching for a particular costume of that comedian character and I’m not in a position to prepare it so are you able to prepare it on behalf of me? She says that it will likely be a greater resolution for me since I used to be confused about what to present him on his birthday so that you simply made it simple for me. Alia calls Sunita and says to her to maintain Agastya in her absence and he or she is getting apprehensive for him since she by no means left him alone like this.

The following day, Agastya comes to high school and he faces bullying from different college students however happily this time Sayuri notices the entire thing and he follows the children to know the place they’re taking Agastya? Nonetheless then again Aliya lastly replied to Sarang, she mentioned it’s not that I don’t need to meet you however I’ve to return out of station for an pressing work. Sarang additionally says I’m additionally busy with the birthday celebration of my daughter. Alia says what a coincidence that even my son’s birthday additionally falls tomorrow. Sarang and Alia had a dialog with one another they usually have deliberate their respective children birthday and likewise one another after the party.

Alia says to Agastya you could make cake in your daughter whereas Sarang says I could make the perfect gajar ka halwa. Alia says to him, you can also make a birthday cake in your daughter this time as a result of after this your physician will at all times discuss in regards to the cake you’ll make for her. Alia confirms to Sarang that I’ll certainly meet you this time and it’s confirmed. The workplace workers of DDS try to assist Aliya to open a brand new firm and they’re making an attempt to method the previous shoppers of Alia. Sayuri seems on the retailer room of the varsity to assist Agastya.

Precap – Agastya is apprehensive about Sayuri. Sarang notices the video and realised Alia was within the college of Sayuri.