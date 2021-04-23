Story 9 Months Ki 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sanyuri saves Agastya from senior boys – TMT Updates

Story 9 Months Ki twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with the boys asking from the place did this pataka/phooljaadi got here right here. Sanyuri says after I stroll in Mathura lanes, folks say one is Jhansi ki rani and one is me. She asks Agastya to not get scared. Agastya cries. Sanyuri remembers her brother Vihaan and asks the boys to go away Agastya. The boy says I’m scared and laughs. Sanyuri says you need to be scared, as your respect can be ruined if get crushed by a small lady. The boys ask are you threatening us. Sanyuri says sure and asks Agastya to exit, as his coronary heart is weak and might’t see the combating. She closes the door after Agastya goes out.

Kavya involves Sarangdhar and asks if she shall assist. Sarangdhar says no. He provides extra sugar as Choti likes sweets. He retains it within the oven and sits. He coughs sensing the smoke and finds the cake burnt. Kavya says I wished that can assist you, however you insisted to make cake your self. Sarangdhar says it’s my daughter’s birthday and I wish to make cake for her myself. Agastya thinks boys are beating Sanyuri and prays to God to avoid wasting Sanyuri. Sanyuri comes out and cleans her fingers. She asks Agastya to return. Agastya is shocked to see that Sanyuri had crushed the boys and thanks her. Alia tells Sarangdhar that he will get full marks for atleast attempting to make the cake. She tells that she is going to make cake for his daughter too and asks him to ship his tackle. He says actually. He messages that he’s excited to satisfy her in 36 hours. Agastya provides his milk shake to Sanyuri and tells that he thought she won’t save him, however she saved him from unhealthy boys. Sanyuri says even she used to avoid wasting her brother Vihaan in Mathura. She tells that she don’t like weak boys and helped him else she would have felt herself weak, which she just isn’t. Agastya asks if I’m like your brother. Sarangdhar receives Nandini’s name on Kamleshwari’s telephone and asks her why did Ms. Sharma referred to as her. Agastya asks Sanyuri to inform. Sanyuri says she won’t make him her brother, however she wants a pal. Agastya asks if she could have lunch with him and play with him. Sanyuri says not infront of others. Agastya says then I can’t develop into your pal.

Kamleshwari tries to inform Sarangdhar that he may not know the complete reality. Sarangdhar says he don’t wish to know and asks her to not have any contact with Nandini or anybody within the household. Sanyuri tells that she could have lunch with him, however won’t share her Papa with him. He says he may also not share his Mamma together with her. Sanyuri says she has one of the best Papa on the earth. They shake fingers. Sarangdhar asks Kamleshwari to vow that she won’t have any contacts with them. Kamleshwari guarantees her. Sanyuri asks Agastya to return. They depart from the classroom.

Nandini calls Gautam. Gautam says I do know that tomorrow is Aggu’s birthday. Nandini tells that she acquired Kamleshwari’s name, however when she had referred to as her, she disconnected the decision. Gautam asks her to not contact her. She asks him to maintain Alia and Aggu, if something occurs to her. Gautam says he’ll maintain them alongside together with her and asks her to get her remedy carried out and are available again. He compliments her seems.

Sam involves Param. Param says new Administration can’t assist him in paying his payments and so on. Faheem comes there. Param will get shocked to see him. Mala tells that if Alia opens her new firm then no person could have any downside. Rahul hopes she has managed the calls secretly. Mala assures him. Rahul tells Mala and Rosy that Alia had carried out a lot for his or her workers and gave a yr bonus to an worker when she was fired off her job. Param asks Faheem what’s he doing right here. Faheem asks him to hear.

Sarangdhar will get upset and thinks of Alia’s phrases. He remembers asking her why did she name Mr. Mehta. She asks if his ego is harm? Sarangdhar says self-worth. Alia asks if he desires to marry her? Sarangdhar says don’t know and turns. He thinks of Alia’s voice message wherein she had hooked up his followers video message. He strikes the mail from the trash. Faheem tells Param that he wants cash for his father’s dialysis and tells that no matter had carried out was on account of Sarangdhar, and he didn’t get reference letter from boss after being kicked out, and that’s why he didn’t get any correct job. Param asks why are you telling me now. Faheem asks can I discuss to Alia? Param says sure, you possibly can, however she just isn’t DDS proprietor now. Faheem asks why? Param says Alia had offered the utmost shares 6 years again. Mala and Rosy assume to speak to Alia, and says she is going to develop into The Alia Shroff alone. Param tells Faheem that the brand new investor took over all the corporate. He asks Faheem to go. Faheem asks him to apologize to Alia on his behalf and says if not job, then atleast I’ll get forgiveness. Param says okay, and asks him to go.

Sarangdhar watches the college youngsters’ interview that Papa toofan is their favourite. He then sees Sanyuri with Alia and says Alia in Choti’s college.

