Story 9 Months Ki 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Sayori and Agastya becomes friends again

Episode begins with Sayori telling the opposite children of the varsity to depart agastya or else they will’t even think about what’s awaiting them. She says when I was in Mathura, individuals used to get fearful of me as a result of then what I can do to them. Coming to all of you then it’ll be higher so that you can go away him proper now or else it is not going to look good so that you can get overwhelmed by a small woman. Then again, the workplace staff of Alia are discussing amongst themselves how they may help out Alia on this disaster.

They’re recalling the moments when Alia goes out of her capabilities and helps the workers of her workplace and that is that so many consumers are there who’re able to again Alia resulting from her behaviour from over time. Then again Fahim involves the workplace asking for a job as he badly wants it or not less than a advice letter. Sarang is attempting to bake a cake for his daughter however he failed to take action and the cake acquired burnt and Kavya is laughing at him and says I advised you that I may help you out however you didn’t hearken to me.

Agastya is shocked to see Sayori beat these guys on their lonesome and the varsity and he will get actually impressed together with her. She remembers her brother from Mathura after seeing Agastya there. She says to agastya that you just exit of this room as you’re a very delicate particular person and also you gained’t be capable to see the state of affairs. Afterward each of them turn out to be mates and resolve that they won’t attempt to snatch one another’s mother and father. Sarang is shocked to obtain a name from Alia’s mom Nandini and he doesn’t perceive why after so a few years his mom Kamleshwari contacted them and he confronts her on this foundation. He takes a promise from her that she’s going to by no means attempt to contact them once more as a result of that’s the solely factor finest for her and the whole household.

Kamleshwari says I’m a mom and you’ll by no means perceive the feelings of a mom since you possibly can by no means be a mom your self. I can not see my youngster in a lot ache. She nonetheless has to offer a promise reluctantly to Sarang. Then again, Fahim is shocked to know that Alia is now not the proprietor of DDS and he or she has to promote out her firm shares for Sarang. Sarang is disturbed with the ideas of Alia and he opens the mail of Alia which she despatched final evening to verify the video. He will get the shock of his life to grasp that Alia was in the identical faculty the place Sayori is finding out.

He’s shocked to see this coincidence and couldn’t perceive what to do subsequent after seeing her within the faculty and interviewing Sayori and different children. Fahim will get to know every part from the HR of DDS and he’s feeling dangerous for Aliya.