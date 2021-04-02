Story 9 Months Ki 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Separation leap in Alia and Sarangdhar’s love story – Telly Updates

Story 9 Months Ki 2nd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Kamleshwari praying in Alia’s house after placing the God’s idol. She gives prasad to Alia. Sarangdhar calls Alia and tells that Mehta ji called and said that he liked the story, and I have to go out of city for that, but will return before marriage. Alia says she was praying for him just now. Sarangdhar says once he is discharged tomorrow, he will start working. Nandini comes there with the designer and she shows the lehenga. Alia sends the photos to Sarangdhar and he likes Pink lehenga. Alia selects it and goes to try it. She comes back. Kamleshwari asks what is it on the lehenga. Alia says some stitches have opened. She says she will wear it as Sarangdhar likes it. Bua says it is inauspicious thing. Alia talks to Sarangdhar over the call. Sarangdhar says I have to complete the story before our marriage. Alia asks him not to make Dilse work suffer. She asks him to take care and tells that everyone thought that it is inauspicious thing, as my lehenga torn a bit.
Sarangdhar meets Mehta and works on his story. It shows days are passing by. Nandini shows wedding card designs to Alia. Alia likes it. The days are passing by still. On March 10, Nandini asks Alia to get ready, as the first card will be presented in the temple. Alia says ok. Bua ji asks Elaichi to get ready and tells about the inauspicious thing.
Sarangdhar thinks to talk to Alia and thinks he can’t marry with regret in his heart. Alia keeps the first wedding card infront of God in the temple. Pandit ji does the aarti and the wedding card catches fire. Alia tries to set off the fire. Gautam stops Alia. Brij Mohan blames Alia calling her inauspicious. Gautam says your son is inauspicious. Alia gets sad. She calls Sarangdhar, but he rejects her calls.
After some days, Sarangdhar is seen in his house, while Alia empties the cupboard in her room for him. Later she sits for her mehendi rasam. Alia asks Kamleshwari about Sarangdhar. Kusum says he can meet after the marriage. Alia says he couldn’t meet her after he returned. Kamleshwari says he is getting responsible as he is becoming a father. Sarangdhar calls her and says he wants to talk to her. Alia says you are on loudspeaker. Sarangdhar says he will talk to her later. Alia tells that his name Sarangdhar is written on her hand with mehendi. He looks upset. Bua ji tells that mehendi powder shall be dark. Elaichi says Alia is having amla mix and not mehendi. Kamleshwari says Sarangdhar loves her so much and that’s why her mehendi will be dark. Later Alia comes out and her hands are blank. Bua ji taunts her. Kamleshwari asks her to sit.
Later Sarangdhar calls Alia. Alia tells that she don’t believe on abshagun/inauspicious thing and says I don’t want to lose you. Sarangdhar says it will not happen. Alia says we blindly trust each other. Sarangdhar asks do you want to tell me and have hidden something from me. Alia says nothing. Sarangdhar says rest assured, you will not lose me. Alia says lets run away today and marry. She asks if he is fine.
Alia asks Sarangdhar if he is fine. Sarangdhar says yes, I am fine, but confused. He says Alia, I miss you. Alia says how do you know that I will tell this. He says he knows her heart beats. Alia says she wants to meet him and hug him, but everyone said that we shall meet after the marriage. Sarangdhar says just few days left for marriage. Alia gets ready. Rahul asks her to come fast as mahurat time came. Alia comes there and ties ghatbandhan of Rahul with Mala. Rahul says he never thought this day will come in his life and thanks Alia for getting him married. Alia says I think we are not together as we don’t deserve to together. Alia calls Agastya. A little boy comes and hugs her, calling her Mamma.
Precap: Sarangdhar is shown with his daughter. Alia thinks she don’t want to see him and is happy with her son.
Update Credit to: H Hasan