Story 9 Months Ki 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Alia is preparing for her marriage functions

Story 9 Months Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode begins with Alia taking aarti from Kamaleswari and she blesses her with all good wishes and blessings. She is very much excited for her marriage which is going to happen in a few days. She receives a call from Sarang informing her about the offer he gets for writing a movie and Alia is very much happy to hear this and she congratulates him for finally getting to do what he wants for a long time. He said to her that I need to go out of the city due to work for some days but I will come back before marriage.
Alia says to him I know that you will be back but I am so happy for you and I am actually getting excited for the marriage. She is performing the rituals on her own while on the other hand Sarang is disturbed with the fact of the deal between Alia and his father Brij Mohan. He is trying to talk to her but somehow he is not able to do so but due to this he is not even able to pay full concentration in his job. He is thinking to have a clear cut conversation with Alia but somehow he is not able to do so.
On the other hand, Alia is doing all the rituals for the marriage but the family members are trying to create a rift between the rituals so that none of this happens properly. Alia is getting disturbed due to this and she is not able to understand what she should do now. She is trying to avoid every possible conversation regarding this bad omen stuff and the possibilities of her marriage to get cancelled as well. She was trying to fit in her bridal dress but it doesn’t fit her due to her physical state and she says that I will get it done through a tailor.
The mehendi functions of Alia is going on. She is very much happy and excited and she had a phone call with Sarang as well informing him that today she will see how deep is his love for her. Elaichi says to buaji I have already changed the pack of Mehndi with Amla powder mix then how the colour of mehndi will come.
Later, Aliya discusses bad omens with Sarang and asks him did you believe in all this? He asks her is there anything that you want to tell me and never got to confess before marriage? Alia says I haven’t hidden anything from you ever. However he is not happy with her hands but assured her that he will turn up on the day of marriage. Alia is happy that after six days she is going to get married.
Finally Alia is getting ready in a bridal dress and Rahul asks her to hurry up as the timeline for marriage is going out. She comes and does the knot tying for Rahul and his wife Priyanka. It is revealed that six years have already passed and she is a single mother with her son Agastya and Sarang didn’t come that day for marriage and Alia says maybe both of us never deserve each other.
Precap – Alia and Sarang are separated and happily living with their kids .