ENTERTAINMENT

Story 9 Months Ki 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Alia is preparing for her marriage functions

Avatar
By
Posted on
Story 9 Months Ki 24th March 2021 Written Update: Alia is searching for Sarang in the City

Story 9 Months Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Alia taking aarti from Kamaleswari and she blesses her with all good wishes and blessings. She is very much excited for her marriage which is going to happen in a few days. She receives a call from Sarang informing her about the offer he gets for writing a movie and Alia is very much happy to hear this and she congratulates him for finally getting to do what he wants for a long time. He said to her that I need to go out of the city due to work for some days but I will come back before marriage.

Alia says to him I know that you will be back but I am so happy for you and I am actually getting excited for the marriage. She is performing the rituals on her own while on the other hand Sarang is disturbed with the fact of the deal between Alia and his father Brij Mohan. He is trying to talk to her but somehow he is not able to do so but due to this he is not even able to pay full concentration in his job. He is thinking to have a clear cut conversation with Alia but somehow he is not able to do so.

On the other hand, Alia is doing all the rituals for the marriage but the family members are trying to create a rift between the rituals so that none of this happens properly. Alia is getting disturbed due to this and she is not able to understand what she should do now. She is trying to avoid every possible conversation regarding this bad omen stuff and the possibilities of her marriage to get cancelled as well. She was trying to fit in her bridal dress but it doesn’t fit her due to her physical state and she says that I will get it done through a tailor.

The mehendi functions of Alia is going on. She is very much happy and excited and she had a phone call with Sarang as well informing him that today she will see how deep is his love for her. Elaichi says to buaji I have already changed the pack of Mehndi with Amla powder mix then how the colour of mehndi will come.

Later, Aliya discusses bad omens with Sarang and asks him did you believe in all this? He asks her is there anything that you want to tell me and never got to confess before marriage? Alia says I haven’t hidden anything from you ever. However he is not happy with her hands but assured her that he will turn up on the day of marriage. Alia is happy that after six days she is going to get married.

Finally Alia is getting ready in a bridal dress and Rahul asks her to hurry up as the timeline for marriage is going out. She comes and does the knot tying for Rahul and his wife Priyanka. It is revealed that six years have already passed and she is a single mother with her son Agastya and Sarang didn’t come that day for marriage and Alia says maybe both of us never deserve each other.

Precap – Alia and Sarang are separated and happily living with their kids .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top