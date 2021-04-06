ENTERTAINMENT

Story 9 Months Ki 6th April 2021 Written Update: Agastya failed to stand up to bullies in school

Avatar
By
Posted on
Story 9 Months Ki 24th March 2021 Written Update: Alia is searching for Sarang in the City

Story 9 Months Ki Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Alia talking to an office colleague regarding Agastya being bullied again and again in his school and he is being silent about it and not even sharing it with his mother. She expresses her concern regarding Agastya and says that I am not able to be a good mother to him and today I got late and he was waiting for me. Her friend suggested to Alia that she should open an account online website for single parent.com for additional help even if she is there for her adopted kid. Alia puts Agastya to sleep and she opens a laptop and makes an account on that website.

Unknowingly Alia starts to talk with Sarang on that website because he even has an account over there. Alia shares her problem with him thinking of that person to be an unknown one. While on the other hand, Sarang is also talking to Alia and listening to her problem regarding her parenthood. Sarang says to Alia that she needs to tell her son to stand up for himself or else he has to face these bullies always.

They both talked for sometime and after that Sarang said bye to Alia and told her that I need to pack the bag of my daughter for tomorrow’s School. Alia also packs the bag of agastya and then she goes and sleeps beside him while Sarang sleeps cuddling to his daughter Sayuri. The next morning Sarang is asking his daughter to get ready for going to school but she says I will not break the commitments I give to people because that is against my rules. She says that Sarang only told her not to go out of the house for two days yesterday hence she needs to stay in the house for the day.

Kamleshwari loves saying the state of her son and how Sayuri makes her father regret scolding her every time. Sarang has to say sorry to his daughter for scolding her and then she comes out from the blanket and Sarang is shocked to see that she is already ready in her school uniform. She says to kamleshwari that I can make good deals with people and I will become a business woman in life. Sarang gets reminded of Aliya and Kamaleswari says you will definitely become one because that is in your blood.

Agastya faces bullying again in the school after Alia dropped him. He tries to fight with his fear but gets successful. Alia has to go back to his school from her office to pick him up as he has a fever as well. She gets a call from the investor to appear in the office for the presentation as soon as possible or else mail her resignation letter. Alia brings Agastya to her office and fulfills the presentation and meeting while Agastya is busy reading the comic book of Sarang and wishes to meet him once. Alia is making him eat and promised him in flow that she will make him meet the writer.

Precap – Alia is worried about Agastya mental health, Sayuri is excited to talk to Kayu mumma.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
771
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
759
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
735
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
728
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
659
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top