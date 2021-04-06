Story 9 Months Ki 6th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode begins with Alia talking to an office colleague regarding Agastya being bullied again and again in his school and he is being silent about it and not even sharing it with his mother. She expresses her concern regarding Agastya and says that I am not able to be a good mother to him and today I got late and he was waiting for me. Her friend suggested to Alia that she should open an account online website for single parent.com for additional help even if she is there for her adopted kid. Alia puts Agastya to sleep and she opens a laptop and makes an account on that website.
Unknowingly Alia starts to talk with Sarang on that website because he even has an account over there. Alia shares her problem with him thinking of that person to be an unknown one. While on the other hand, Sarang is also talking to Alia and listening to her problem regarding her parenthood. Sarang says to Alia that she needs to tell her son to stand up for himself or else he has to face these bullies always.
They both talked for sometime and after that Sarang said bye to Alia and told her that I need to pack the bag of my daughter for tomorrow’s School. Alia also packs the bag of agastya and then she goes and sleeps beside him while Sarang sleeps cuddling to his daughter Sayuri. The next morning Sarang is asking his daughter to get ready for going to school but she says I will not break the commitments I give to people because that is against my rules. She says that Sarang only told her not to go out of the house for two days yesterday hence she needs to stay in the house for the day.
Kamleshwari loves saying the state of her son and how Sayuri makes her father regret scolding her every time. Sarang has to say sorry to his daughter for scolding her and then she comes out from the blanket and Sarang is shocked to see that she is already ready in her school uniform. She says to kamleshwari that I can make good deals with people and I will become a business woman in life. Sarang gets reminded of Aliya and Kamaleswari says you will definitely become one because that is in your blood.
Agastya faces bullying again in the school after Alia dropped him. He tries to fight with his fear but gets successful. Alia has to go back to his school from her office to pick him up as he has a fever as well. She gets a call from the investor to appear in the office for the presentation as soon as possible or else mail her resignation letter. Alia brings Agastya to her office and fulfills the presentation and meeting while Agastya is busy reading the comic book of Sarang and wishes to meet him once. Alia is making him eat and promised him in flow that she will make him meet the writer.
Precap – Alia is worried about Agastya mental health, Sayuri is excited to talk to Kayu mumma.
