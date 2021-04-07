ENTERTAINMENT

Story 9 Months Ki 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Story 9 Months Ki 7th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Sarang pampers his daughter and talking to her while coming back from the school. He asks Sayuri how was her day in the school and she says about beating two boys and scarring another and Sarang is shocked. She says I will behave with people the way I should. Sarang makes Sayuri understand that if she behaves like this then people will blame him. Sayuri gets emotional and says to her father that if anyone says so I will break their face. While on the other hand Alia is putting Agastya to sleep and she apologizes to him for taking him to her office even when he got a fever. She says I want to give you all kinds of comfort and luxuries but now your mother is so helpless that she doesn’t have any of this. Agastya says to his mother that it’s not a big game since you do a lot for me and Aggu is a superman and I had read in the comic book that we should fight for ourselves. He promises to Alia that he will definitely try again to stand up against bullies and eve teasing tomorrow and will not let her down.

Sayuri comes back home when Kamaleswari is already talking to Kavya while Sarang and Sayuri come back home and Sayuri is excited to talk to her. Sarang asks Sayuri to address her as aunty but she says Kayu mumma. Kavya gets offended with this word of Sarang. Sarang talks to Kavya regarding work but he refuses to come to Mumbai again under any circumstances.

In Mumbai, Agastya goes to sleep and Alia gets a call from Rabia asking her about Aggu and Alia shares her concern about the bullying issue of Agastya and she shows concern for his mental health. She talks to Agastya through that website in the night and both of them express their concern while Aliya says to Sarang that she is hoping for an improvement in Agastya and both are trying to asks personal questions to each other but hold on as it will be awkward and unwanted.

The next morning, Sayuri is creating a scene in the house to go to Mumbai and to make Sarang agree but he is not ready to do it under any circumstances. Sayuri is said as she wants to meet her mother and she says that in school she has to submit a project on the family tree topic but she doesn’t have a picture of her mother. Agastya for the first time uses his brain to avoid bullies and he succeeded too. An ecstatic agastya thinks that the graffiti book has all the correct information about how to fight your own battles. Aliya blames her father for the separation of her and Sarang. She says if you think that I am happy after spoiling mine relationship then be it but do not try to interfere in my and my son’s life. We are happy the way we are. On the other hand, Sayuri makes Kavya book tickets for Mumbai and Sarang gets angry with her for this.

Precap: Sayuri and family come to Mumbai. She gets ill and the doctor gives Sarang an ultimatum.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
739
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
738
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
735
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
730
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
717
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
713
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
675
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
628
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
596
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
591
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top