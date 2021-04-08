ENTERTAINMENT

Story 9 Months Ki 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Story 9 Months Ki 8th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Sarang blaming his daughter for saying again and again about going to Mumbai. Sayuri falls unconscious after getting scolded and at first Sarang thinks that she is just playing around and it is not serious. He goes out of the room but Kamleshwari realises that she is not acting and is unconscious for real. She calls Sarang and he gets worried to see the state of Sayuri. He immediately rushed to the hospital with her and the doctor says that you must be aware about her disease and we need to start her treatment as soon as possible.

However the kind of treatment she lives isn’t available in this city and you will only get the best infrastructure for such kind of treatment in the best heart surgery hospital of Mumbai. Sarang is not ready to go to Mumbai and he was trying to convince the doctor or more or less himself that he will be able to make his daughter alright without visiting Mumbai. On the other hand, Alia is feeling restless and she thinks that my son is with me then why I am feeling like that someone very close to me is going far away. She recalls the incident that took place six years ago and remembered how she felt when Sarang left her.

On the other hand Sarang is feeling angry with Alia because he thinks that she left him and their daughter for her career and work and the only child that survived among the two is their daughter Sayuri but she left him for her job and career. He says I will never go back to that city and I will be able to forgive that woman. He recalled that he got involved in a fraud case and Aliya helped him financially. He was angry with her for helping him as he thought she was just doing so many favors for him. While Alia was trying to say to him that she is just helping him out because she has the right being his fiance.

Sarang thinks that I do give a second chance to our relationship but what was the outcome, she left us anyway. He texted Alia from that parenting app and she made him understand that he needs to come to Mumbai for the sake of his daughter and not for his ex wife.

Sarang booked tickets for Mumbai and Sayuri is extremely excited to visit the city she always dreamt about. Agasthiya imagines that he is talking again to that writer and he thanks him for giving his self confidence the much-needed boost for which he is able to fight back. He says to Alia that I am going to study a lot this time because if I don’t come first then you will not let me meet Azad Roy. Alia gets into serious thinking as she made a promise to Agastya in a jiffy but she doesn’t really know how she will manage to make him meet Azad. Agastya says to Alia that you are the best mother in the world.

Precap: Sarang and Sayuri are in Mumbai and Alia meets Sayuri and Sarang meets Agastya.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
783
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
781
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
768
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
742
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
736
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
672
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
625
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
620
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top