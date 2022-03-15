England Women vs India Women: India will take revenge for the defeat in the 2017 final, know who has the upper hand

The Indian team made a strong comeback in the tournament by defeating West Indies by a huge margin in their third match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. The Indian team, which defeated Pakistan in the first match, had to face defeat against New Zealand in the second match. The Indian team, which has won two out of its three matches, will face England, which has lost all its three matches, on Wednesday.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian team started its campaign in the World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March. The team made a strong start by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs. However, in the second match itself, the batting of the Indian team was exposed and the team was defeated by New Zealand by 62 runs. In their last match, the Indian women’s team defeated West Indies by 155 runs to achieve a big victory.

With Harmanpreet and Smriti coming in form, the Indian team looks full of confidence. The Indian team would like to keep their hopes of reaching the top 4 in the tournament alive by defeating England in their next match.

At the same time, the journey of the defending champion England team in the ongoing World Cup has been like a nightmare. The team has played a total of three matches so far and had to face defeat in all three. In 2017, the England team had reached the final, where they defeated India by 9 runs in a thrilling match. It is almost difficult for England to make it to the semi-finals of this tournament, even if the team wins all four of its remaining matches from here, it will have to depend on the results of other teams to make it to the semi-finals.





The England team faced a strong Australia in their first match of the world, where they were defeated by Australia by 12 runs. West Indies beat West Indies by 7 runs in the second match. In the third match, South Africa defeated by 3 wickets. However, in these three matches, England have lost very close to victory. In such a situation, England’s team will try to get back its lost honor in front of India.