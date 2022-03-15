ENTERTAINMENT

England Women vs India Women: India will take revenge for the defeat in the 2017 final, know who has the upper hand

Posted on
Hindustan Hindi News

The Indian team made a strong comeback in the tournament by defeating West Indies by a huge margin in their third match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. The Indian team, which defeated Pakistan in the first match, had to face defeat against New Zealand in the second match. The Indian team, which has won two out of its three matches, will face England, which has lost all its three matches, on Wednesday.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian team started its campaign in the World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March. The team made a strong start by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs. However, in the second match itself, the batting of the Indian team was exposed and the team was defeated by New Zealand by 62 runs. In their last match, the Indian women’s team defeated West Indies by 155 runs to achieve a big victory.

With Harmanpreet and Smriti coming in form, the Indian team looks full of confidence. The Indian team would like to keep their hopes of reaching the top 4 in the tournament alive by defeating England in their next match.

At the same time, the journey of the defending champion England team in the ongoing World Cup has been like a nightmare. The team has played a total of three matches so far and had to face defeat in all three. In 2017, the England team had reached the final, where they defeated India by 9 runs in a thrilling match. It is almost difficult for England to make it to the semi-finals of this tournament, even if the team wins all four of its remaining matches from here, it will have to depend on the results of other teams to make it to the semi-finals.


ICC Women’s World Cup Points Table: Australia’s strong performance continues; Points Table by beating WI W


The England team faced a strong Australia in their first match of the world, where they were defeated by Australia by 12 runs. West Indies beat West Indies by 7 runs in the second match. In the third match, South Africa defeated by 3 wickets. However, in these three matches, England have lost very close to victory. In such a situation, England’s team will try to get back its lost honor in front of India.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top