These 7 Indian players including Hanuma Vihari will play in Dhaka Premier League, tournament is starting from today

Dhaka Premier League 2022 is starting from today i.e. 15th March and more than half a dozen players from India are also going to play in this tournament. Even Hanuma Vihari, who was part of Team India’s playing XI in the two-match Test series played against Sri Lanka, will also be seen playing in this tournament to be held in Bangladesh. Apart from him, 6 other Indian cricketers can also be seen playing in this tournament.

Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran are among seven Indian players taking part in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Bangladesh’s only List A (50-over) tournament in the tournament. Apart from these, Parvez Rasool, Baba Aparajit, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani and Gurinder Singh will also be seen playing in the Bangladesh Premier League. All of them went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

Talking about batsman Hanuma Vihari, he will travel to his home Hyderabad for a short break before traveling to Dhaka after 2-0 victories over Sri Lanka in Test matches played in Mohali and Bengaluru. He is expected to join his team Abahani Ltd later this week. He will miss the first three matches of the season for the team. For this, the team has tied up with Afghanistan’s middle-order batsman Najibullah Zadran.

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will play for the Prime Back, while Parvez Rasool Shaikh will play for Jamam Dhanmondi. At the same time, Baba Aparajit will be seen playing for Roopganj Tigers, Menaria Khel Ghar, Chirag Roopganj Tigers and Gurinder Singh Ghazi Group of Cricketers. Vihari, Easwaran, Aparajith, Menaria and Rasool are no strangers to the DPL, having participated in it in 2019-2020 before the arrival of Covid-19.