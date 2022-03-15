ENTERTAINMENT

These 7 Indian players including Hanuma Vihari will play in Dhaka Premier League, tournament is starting from today

Posted on
Hindustan Hindi News

Dhaka Premier League 2022 is starting from today i.e. 15th March and more than half a dozen players from India are also going to play in this tournament. Even Hanuma Vihari, who was part of Team India’s playing XI in the two-match Test series played against Sri Lanka, will also be seen playing in this tournament to be held in Bangladesh. Apart from him, 6 other Indian cricketers can also be seen playing in this tournament.

Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran are among seven Indian players taking part in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Bangladesh’s only List A (50-over) tournament in the tournament. Apart from these, Parvez Rasool, Baba Aparajit, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani and Gurinder Singh will also be seen playing in the Bangladesh Premier League. All of them went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

Talking about batsman Hanuma Vihari, he will travel to his home Hyderabad for a short break before traveling to Dhaka after 2-0 victories over Sri Lanka in Test matches played in Mohali and Bengaluru. He is expected to join his team Abahani Ltd later this week. He will miss the first three matches of the season for the team. For this, the team has tied up with Afghanistan’s middle-order batsman Najibullah Zadran.

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will play for the Prime Back, while Parvez Rasool Shaikh will play for Jamam Dhanmondi. At the same time, Baba Aparajit will be seen playing for Roopganj Tigers, Menaria Khel Ghar, Chirag Roopganj Tigers and Gurinder Singh Ghazi Group of Cricketers. Vihari, Easwaran, Aparajith, Menaria and Rasool are no strangers to the DPL, having participated in it in 2019-2020 before the arrival of Covid-19.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
419
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top