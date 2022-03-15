ICC Rankings: Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami suffered a big loss in the ICC rankings, Deepti remained at number six in the all-rounders’ list

ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings: Indian captain Mithali Raj and veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami have suffered losses in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings. Both the players have slipped down from their places. At the same time, Deepti Sharma remains at number six in the list of all-rounders. In the latest rankings released by the ICC on Tuesday, Mithali has slipped three places to number seven in the list of batsmen. Before that she was at number four. Apart from him, fast bowler Jhulan has also slipped two places in the bowlers’ list and has slipped to number six. Deepti Sharma has retained her sixth position in the all-rounders’ list.

Australia’s Amy Surthwaite has jumped five places to number three in the list of batsmen. He now has 717 rating points. At the same time, Southertweight’s compatriot Alyssa Haley remains at number one with 731 rating points. Apart from him, England’s Tammy Beaumont has also climbed up one place to the second number. Australia’s Beth Mooney has reached number four. South Africa’s Laura Walmart has jumped seven places to be at number five. Mithali is now the only Indian batsman in the batting top-10 list while Smriti Mandhana has dropped out of the top-10.