ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Australia’s invincible journey continues, West Indies’ big defeat

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: The 14th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 was played between Australia and West Indies. West Indies started the tournament with two consecutive wins, but after that, the team’s condition has deteriorated after two consecutive defeats. This is Australia’s fourth consecutive win. Australia and South Africa are the two teams that are unbeaten in this tournament so far. The Australian team bundled out the Caribbean team for just 131 runs in 45.5 overs.

Captain Stephanie Taylor scored 50 runs. Apart from him, no other Caribbean batsman could play at the crease. Ellyse Perry took three wickets, apart from this Ashley Gardner also took three wickets. At the same time, Jess Jonasson took two wickets. In reply, the Australian team won the match by making 132 runs for the loss of three wickets in 30.2 overs.

Alyssa Healy and Rachel Hines open the innings. Healy was dismissed after scoring just three runs. After this, captain Meg Lanning was dismissed without opening an account. Ellyse Perry also got out after scoring 10 runs. Australia had lost three wickets for 58 runs. Beth Mooney then teamed up with Hines to lead the team to victory. Haynes returned not out on 83, while Beth Mooney scored 28 not out.