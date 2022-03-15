ICC Women’s World Cup Points Table: Australia’s strong performance continues; Defeating WI W and retaining on top of the points table, know the condition of India

Australia women’s cricket team, a strong contender for the title of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, defeated West Indies by 7 wickets in their fourth match. With this win, the Australia women’s team retained their top spot in the latest points table of the tournament. Australia have 8 points in the World Cup with four wins. This is the fourth consecutive win for the Australia women’s team in the tournament. Earlier, Australia’s team has defeated England, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Apart from Australia, the team of South Africa has also not lost any match in the tournament so far. The 14th match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 was played between Australia and West Indies. Batting first, West Indies women’s team could only score 131 runs in 45.5 overs. Captain Stephanie Taylor scored a half-century. Opener Dotin scored 16 runs. Apart from him, wicketkeeper Campbell scored 20 runs. Henry and Aaliyah Allene contributed 10 runs each.

Ellyse Perry took three wickets, apart from this Ashley Gardner also took three wickets. At the same time, Jess Jonasson took two wickets. Chasing the target of 146 runs, Australia’s team won the match by scoring 132 runs in 30.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. Rachel Haynes top scored for Australia with 83 runs. He hit 9 fours in 95 balls. This is the West Indies team’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament. India beat West Indies by 155 runs. West Indies made a great start to the tournament by defeating England and New Zealand.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Australia’s invincible journey continues, West Indies’ big defeat

Earlier, India suffered a loss in the points table after the victory of South Africa. The Indian team has now slipped from second to third position. India have won two in three matches so far and are currently at number three with four points. West Indies are at number five and Bangladesh at number six. Defending champions England are in very bad shape. The team does not have a single win now and is at number seven. Pakistan is at the bottom of eighth place after four consecutive defeats.