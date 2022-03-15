ENTERTAINMENT

IND vs SL 2022: Rishabh Pant named Man of the Series, Sanjay Manjrekar’s year-old tweet goes viral

Team India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been adjudged the Player of the Series in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pant is the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to be adjudged Player of the Series in a Test series. Pant impressed with his batting as well as wicketkeeping during this series. Pant helped captain Rohit Sharma a lot for the DRS and at the same time did his job well behind the wicket.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar’s year-old tweet is going viral, in which he took a dig at Pant’s wicketkeeping. Against England, Pant had missed the opportunity to stump Jack Leach off Ashwin, for which Manjrekar took a jibe at him.

