IND vs SL 2022: Rishabh Pant named Man of the Series, Sanjay Manjrekar’s year-old tweet goes viral

Team India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been adjudged the Player of the Series in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pant is the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to be adjudged Player of the Series in a Test series. Pant impressed with his batting as well as wicketkeeping during this series. Pant helped captain Rohit Sharma a lot for the DRS and at the same time did his job well behind the wicket.

Everyone misses stumping. Even great keepers do but the way Pant missed that stumping of Leach off Ashwin tells me all I need to know about Pant the keeper. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar’s year-old tweet is going viral, in which he took a dig at Pant’s wicketkeeping. Against England, Pant had missed the opportunity to stump Jack Leach off Ashwin, for which Manjrekar took a jibe at him.