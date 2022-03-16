ENTERTAINMENT

IND vs SL: As soon as Suranga Lakmal was dismissed, Jasprit Bumrah ran to him and hugged him – Video

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match: India defeated Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 238 runs within three days in the Day-Night Test match. This Test match was the last Test match of Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal’s career. Sri Lanka lost the 9th wicket in the form of Lakmal. Jasprit Bumrah had bowled him, but as soon as he was bowled, he ran to him, put his hand on his shoulder and shook hands with him.

Not just Bumrah, captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, all went to Lakmal and congratulated him. Lakmal has played 70 Test matches for Sri Lanka.

He had already announced that this would be the last Test series of his career. 35-year-old Lakmal has taken a total of 171 wickets in 70 Test matches for Sri Lanka. Apart from this, he has also played 86 ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka.

