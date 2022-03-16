ENTERTAINMENT

IND vs SL: Captain Rohit Sharma told which two advice Rishabh Pant has received from the team

Team India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has always been in the news for his shot selection. Due to his aggressive game, he has lost wickets cheaply many times, but playing with this attitude, he has also taken out Team India with difficulty many times. Captain Rohit Sharma believes that we have to accept Pant the way he bats.

Rohit asked Pant what to do after cleansweeping in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Rohit also said that Pant has been asked to bat considering the conditions and the pitch. Pant was adjudged the Player of the Series in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

‘We have to adopt Pant as we are’

“We know how he bats and as a team we want to give him the freedom to play his natural game,” Rohit said after the second Test. But he has been told to take into account the situation of the match and the pitch as well. “He’s getting better,” he said. There are times when you start banging your head as to why he played such a shot but we have to accept him the way he plays.

‘Pant can change the game in 30-40 minutes’

“He is the kind of player who can change the course of a match in half an hour or 40 minutes. His wicketkeeping is also excellent and his performance is improving in every match. His decisions of DRS are also getting correct. When asked about the Test captaincy, he said, “There are some senior players in the team who understand the game very well and give their opinion. I have my own understanding. My philosophy in the matter of captaincy is that take the right decision at that time. I assess the situation on the field itself.

