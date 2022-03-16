IND vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar told Shreyas Iyer the next big thing, said – will be seen in the next six-eight months

India wrapped up Sri Lanka’s second innings on the third day and won the second cricket Test played with the pink ball by 238 runs to win the series 2-0. Wins in two Tests gave India 24 points, but Rohit Sharma’s team remains fifth in the World Championship table due to a loss of percentage points. India has 77 points.

Apart from the only Test match in England, the Indian team is not going to play a Test match until after the T20 World Cup in October. Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has picked the “next big face” of Indian cricket.

Shreyas Iyer performed brilliantly in the Bangalore Test, scoring 92 and 67 runs in two innings, becoming the first Indian batsman to score two half-centuries in the same day-night Test.

Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly on Chinnaswamy’s difficult track, scoring 92 runs in 98 balls in the first innings, helping India reach 252 runs in the first innings. In the second innings too, he scored 67 runs, with the help of which India set a huge target of 477 runs in front of Sri Lanka.

Asked if Iyer is the next big thing in Indian cricket, Gavaskar in a conversation with Star Sports replied, “Yeah, definitely, he looks like that.”

He said, “Because whoever plays like him, he has very attractive batting, the shots he has. He is a good looking youngster. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months I think he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket.”

Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stellar performance in the second Test. “I’ve always dreamed of playing Test cricket for India, it’s a good feeling to come and contribute, I want to continue,” he said after the match.







IND vs SL: As soon as Suranga Lakmal was dismissed, Jasprit Bumrah ran to him and hugged him – Video





Chasing a daunting target of 447 for victory, Sri Lanka batted well in the opening session of the third day but faced the Indian bowlers on a pitch with turns and uneven bounce. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 107 runs for the Sri Lankan team, playing ahead of his yesterday’s score of 28 runs for one wicket. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 in the second innings after tea.