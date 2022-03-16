ENTERTAINMENT

IND vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar told Shreyas Iyer the next big thing, said – will be seen in the next six-eight months

Posted on
Hindustan Hindi News

India wrapped up Sri Lanka’s second innings on the third day and won the second cricket Test played with the pink ball by 238 runs to win the series 2-0. Wins in two Tests gave India 24 points, but Rohit Sharma’s team remains fifth in the World Championship table due to a loss of percentage points. India has 77 points.

Apart from the only Test match in England, the Indian team is not going to play a Test match until after the T20 World Cup in October. Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has picked the “next big face” of Indian cricket.

Shreyas Iyer performed brilliantly in the Bangalore Test, scoring 92 and 67 runs in two innings, becoming the first Indian batsman to score two half-centuries in the same day-night Test.
Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly on Chinnaswamy’s difficult track, scoring 92 runs in 98 balls in the first innings, helping India reach 252 runs in the first innings. In the second innings too, he scored 67 runs, with the help of which India set a huge target of 477 runs in front of Sri Lanka.

Asked if Iyer is the next big thing in Indian cricket, Gavaskar in a conversation with Star Sports replied, “Yeah, definitely, he looks like that.”

He said, “Because whoever plays like him, he has very attractive batting, the shots he has. He is a good looking youngster. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months I think he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket.”

Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stellar performance in the second Test. “I’ve always dreamed of playing Test cricket for India, it’s a good feeling to come and contribute, I want to continue,” he said after the match.

 

IND vs SL: As soon as Suranga Lakmal was dismissed, Jasprit Bumrah ran to him and hugged him – Video


Chasing a daunting target of 447 for victory, Sri Lanka batted well in the opening session of the third day but faced the Indian bowlers on a pitch with turns and uneven bounce. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 107 runs for the Sri Lankan team, playing ahead of his yesterday’s score of 28 runs for one wicket. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 in the second innings after tea.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
419
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top