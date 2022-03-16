ENTERTAINMENT

‘Look, they have come’, Bumrah and Rohit joined the Mumbai Indians leaving the Indian camp, the franchise shared the picture

Hindustan Hindi News

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma is going to be seen in a new avatar soon. In the 15th season of IPL, he will be seen captaining the most successful team of the tournament. Rohit Sharma is ready to captain Mumbai Indians for the 9th consecutive year. At the same time, the team’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also joined the franchise.

Mumbai Indians have confirmed the joining of Bumrah and Rohit to the franchise by tweeting. Mumbai tweeted and wrote, “Look, he has come”. At the same time, another picture has been shared by the franchise, in which Jasprit Bumrah is seen. Sharing the franchise, wrote, “Tik Tik Boom.”

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have recently launched their new jersey as well. This time the look of the Mumbai jersey is a bit different, as the blue and golden jerseys have a different pattern on the front and back, which probably indicates nature.

IPL 2022 is going to start from 26th March. Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on March 27. The final match of the 15th season is to be played on 29 May.

BCCI has changed the format of IPL this time. BCCI has divided 10 teams into two groups. In such a situation, each team has to play at least one match against every other team, as well as play two matches with the other four teams of their group and two matches with the team in front of their group, While playing one match each with the other teams of the front group.


IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma told what is the philosophy of his captaincy, said- it is big to lead the Test team


Accordingly, Mumbai Indians (MI) will play two matches each against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat will play one match each. To play against Titans. In this way the team will play a total of 14 league matches.

Here is the complete schedule of MI’s IPL 2022
date match time place
March 27 MI vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
April 2 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
6 April MI vs KKR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
9 April MI vs RCB 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
13 April MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 16 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
21 April MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
24 April MI vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
30 April MI vs RR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
May 6 MI vs GT 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
9 May MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
May 12 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
17 May MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 21 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

