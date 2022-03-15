ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2022: IPL matches will not be able to watch online on these websites, High Court ordered to block

IPL 2022: IPL 2022 matches will no longer be able to watch online on many websites. There are many types of sites on the Internet, where online cricket matches are telecast (Cricket Live Streaming Sites) but now many websites will be closed. The Delhi High Court has ordered to block certain websites related to online privacy by streaming (showing online) cricket matches without permission. Keeping in view the Indian Premier League T20 tournament/IPL 2022 commencing from March 26, the High Court observed that there is a need to protect the investment of petitioner Star India Pvt Ltd and others.

In his order, Justice Pratibha M Singh said, “The court is prima facie satisfied that an injunction is warranted against such websites which appear suddenly, show pirated content or start streaming IPL 2022 without permission and illegally.” Give.’ The court said the petitioner can file an affidavit in the court of evidence as and when it is detected that more websites are illegally streaming matches of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 is going to start from 26th March. In the 15th season of the league, the first match will be played between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who played the last final. This time 10 teams are participating in the league.

