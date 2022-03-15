ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2022: After clearing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma hugged Mahela Jayawardene, got such a comment

IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians: There are only a few days left in the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After finishing the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India captain Rohit Sharma joined his franchise team Mumbai Indians. Both Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah joined the Mumbai Indians team as soon as they finished the series. Rohit, who has won five titles under his captaincy for Mumbai Indians, met the coaching staff, in which he first met Mahela Jayawardene, former Sri Lankan cricketer and head of Mumbai Indians.

The captaincy of all the three formats of Team India is now in the name of Rohit. In such a situation, Mahela said even before hugging him that Rohit’s hair started appearing white as soon as the captaincy started. At which everyone present there started laughing. The last season was not good for Mumbai Indians and the team could not reach the playoffs. In such a situation, Rohit would definitely like to make a tremendous comeback this year.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, Sri Lanka first suffered a 0-3 clean sweep in the T20I series and then suffered a 0-2 loss in the two-match Test series. The Sri Lankan team was seen struggling throughout the tour.

