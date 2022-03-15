ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira hints at the IPL trophy, see the reaction of the Mumbai Indians captain

Posted on
Hindustan Hindi News

IPL 2022: After the conclusion of international cricket matches, Indian players are now joining their respective teams in the IPL. Rohit Sharma, the captain of the most successful team of the tournament, Mumbai Indians, also joined his team along with the family on Tuesday. During this, his daughter Adara and wife were also present with Rohit. Rohit reached the team hotel with his daughter in his lap. During this, Rohit’s daughter pointed to the IPL trophy, which has been won by Mumbai Indians for the most number of times. Under Rohit’s captaincy, the Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test on Monday to get a 2-0 clean sweep in the series.

Mumbai Indians have posted some videos on social media, in which Rohit is seen showing the IPL trophy to his daughter after reaching Trident Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. These are the trophies that Mumbai Indians have won. After showing the trophy, he entered a three-day quarantine with his daughter and wife Ritika Sajdeh. All the players of Mumbai will have to stay in quarantine in the hotel for three days. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene also reached Quarantine before captain Rohit. Mumbai Indians have to play their first match against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022, which is going to start from 26 March.

