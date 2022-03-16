PAK vs AUS: Waited to bat for 7 days, when he came to play, Starc threw the ball of 145 km and sent it to the pavilion

The second match of the three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia is being played in Karachi. On the first two days of the match, the Australian batsmen troubled the Pakistan bowlers a lot. The bowlers of Pakistan kept on longing to take wickets. The pitch of the first match in Rawalpindi was rated as below average and the veterans were not too satisfied with the Karachi pitch.

On the first two days of the second Test, the Australian batsmen performed well and declared the innings at 556 for 9 with slow runs. In response to this, the Pakistan team, which came out to play, performed very poorly on the third day. The team could score only 143 runs in 53 overs for the loss of all wickets. During this, many Pakistan batsmen got a chance to bat for the first time in the series.

The name of Pakistan all-rounder Fawad Alam is also included in this list. Fawad Alam neither got a chance to bat nor appeared to bowl in the Test match in Rawalpindi. Even in fielding, he did not catch any catch. In such a situation, when he came out to bat on the third day of the Karachi Test match, he was about to bat after a long wait of 7 days in the series. However, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc dashed his hopes.

In fact, Fawad Alam, who came out to bat in the 26th over of Pakistan’s innings, was facing the first ball of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc. But Starc bowled the ball to Alam at a speed of 145 kmph, could not match the speed of the ball and Starc’s accurate yorker and went lbw on the very first ball.

Mitchell Starc’s three-wicket haul helped Australia crack down on a tired Pakistan team on the third day of the second Test here on Monday. In reply to Australia’s first declared innings of 556 for nine, the Pakistan team was reduced to 148 runs, which could only play 53 overs after fielding for more than two days.

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Pakistani umpire’s decision will leave you laughing, LBW like this has hardly been seen before

The Australian team, touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, did not follow-on and made 81 runs at stumps in 17 overs for the loss of one wicket, taking their total lead to 489 runs. Marnus Labuschagne 37 and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja was playing after scoring 35 runs.