PAK vs AUS: Shaheen Afridi’s ball that broke the stump, Marnus Labuschagne had to return to the pavilionPAK vs AUS 2nd Test Match: The second Test match of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia is being played at the Karachi National Stadium. By the end of the third day’s play, Australia scored a second innings…Tue, 15 Mar 2022 12:41 PM