PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam, leading the team from the front to save Pakistan from defeat, hit 20th half century

PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Match: The second test match of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia is being played at the Karachi National Stadium. On the fourth day of the match, Australia set a huge target of 506 runs for Pakistan to win. In reply, Pakistan got off to a poor start and the team lost its two wickets till its 21 runs. However, after this, captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafiq have strengthened the team. Captain Azam is leading the team from the front to avoid Pakistan’s defeat. Babar has completed his fifty after the tea period.
This is the 20th half century of Babar’s career. He completed his half-century in 83 balls with the help of seven fours. By tea time, Babar and Abdullah Shafiq had an unbeaten partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket. At the time of tee, the team’s score was 104 for two wickets. Even after tea time, both the batsmen are standing at the crease and there has been a partnership of 100 runs between them. Apart from Babar, Shafiq has also completed his half-century. In 55 overs, Pakistan have scored 119 runs for two wickets and they still have to make 387 runs to win.