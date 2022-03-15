ENTERTAINMENT

Rajasthan Royals launched their new jersey, but you have never seen such a dangerous launch event

For the 15th season of the Indian Premier League i.e. IPL, jerseys of many teams have been launched so far, but everyone is surprised to see the kind of event organized by Rajasthan Royals for the jersey launch. On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals officially launched their new jersey for IPL 2022, but the event was made special by Australian stunt performer Robbie Maddison. He showed such dangerous stunts on the streets of Jaipur, which everyone was surprised to see.

Robbie Madison picks up a secret parcel and then rides through the narrow streets of Jaipur, performing street stunts, dodging the police, and then making their way to the stadium. Robbie Maddison’s stunts did not stop here, but he reaches the roof of the stadium with a bike and then performs stunts from the bike itself, where Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and likely vice-captain Yuzvendra Chahal are standing in the stadium. They are surprised to see Robbie Maddison’s stunts. This is how Jersey is launched.

