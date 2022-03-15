PCB President Rameez Raja said – it is unfair to keep fans away from India vs Pakistan match, will talk to Sourav Ganguly

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Rameez Raja has clearly expressed a lack of confidence in the future of bilateral international cricket. Rameez Raja believes that the big boards of world cricket should go for out-of-the-box solutions. The PCB chairman wants that there should be maximum triangular and quadrangular series.

Rameez Raja said that he will meet his Indian counterpart Sourav Ganguly at the upcoming Asian Cricket Council meeting and discuss with him the possibility of a four-nation tournament, including Pakistan along with England and Australia. “I will talk to Ganguly about the four-nation tournament,” Rameez said during a media interaction at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief and former cricketer Rameez Raja has claimed that the England and Australia Cricket Board has accepted his proposal. “The future of cricket lies in tri-nation and four-nation tournaments. T20 leagues are turning a blind eye to bilateral cricket, with the innovation factor losing its way,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that some dialogue was needed for India to become the fourth partner. He said, “I think it is unfair to keep fans away from India-Pakistan match. India-Pakistan (T20 World Cup 2022) tickets sold out in one day, we don’t have a political view on things and if any partner The cricketer is leading the BCCI, so we should contact each other as we don’t know politics.”

Rameez said he was aware of the constraints of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP), but added that it would be important to circumvent them. “We will have to look at the rules, but I believe there should be a separate CEO to run the four-nation tournament and it should be held in a window of 15 days every year,” he said. The idea is that each participant takes a turn to host it and the revenue is shared between the cricket boards. “We don’t need third party intervention,” he said.