ENTERTAINMENT

PCB President Rameez Raja said – it is unfair to keep fans away from India vs Pakistan match, will talk to Sourav Ganguly

Posted on
Hindustan Hindi News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Rameez Raja has clearly expressed a lack of confidence in the future of bilateral international cricket. Rameez Raja believes that the big boards of world cricket should go for out-of-the-box solutions. The PCB chairman wants that there should be maximum triangular and quadrangular series.

Rameez Raja said that he will meet his Indian counterpart Sourav Ganguly at the upcoming Asian Cricket Council meeting and discuss with him the possibility of a four-nation tournament, including Pakistan along with England and Australia. “I will talk to Ganguly about the four-nation tournament,” Rameez said during a media interaction at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief and former cricketer Rameez Raja has claimed that the England and Australia Cricket Board has accepted his proposal. “The future of cricket lies in tri-nation and four-nation tournaments. T20 leagues are turning a blind eye to bilateral cricket, with the innovation factor losing its way,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that some dialogue was needed for India to become the fourth partner. He said, “I think it is unfair to keep fans away from India-Pakistan match. India-Pakistan (T20 World Cup 2022) tickets sold out in one day, we don’t have a political view on things and if any partner The cricketer is leading the BCCI, so we should contact each other as we don’t know politics.”

Rameez said he was aware of the constraints of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP), but added that it would be important to circumvent them. “We will have to look at the rules, but I believe there should be a separate CEO to run the four-nation tournament and it should be held in a window of 15 days every year,” he said. The idea is that each participant takes a turn to host it and the revenue is shared between the cricket boards. “We don’t need third party intervention,” he said.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top