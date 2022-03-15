Rameez Raja again targeted BCCI, said – will make changes in PSL, then let’s see who plays IPL

Taking inspiration from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Rameez Raja is keen to bring about major changes in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He believes that this will help in earning huge revenue. Speaking to media persons at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman said that it is time to “uplift the concept of PSL” and introduce the auction system instead of the ongoing draft system.

Raja believes that PSL can play a major role in generating revenue, which in turn will enhance the prestige of the country. The former Pakistan cricketer feels that if all goes well, the PSL will emerge as one of the main competitors of the IPL, claiming that many cricketers would prefer to take part in the Pakistan T20 league than the IPL.

Raja told ESPNcricinfo, “We need to build new properties to be financially independent. We don’t have anything except PSL and ICC funds. From next year onwards the model is being debated. I’m going to do it from next year. I want to switch to the auction model.” It has been said in a report by ESPNCricinfo.





He added, “The market forces are favourable, but we will sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it. This is money game. When cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will increase. The main driver of that financial economy is PSL. If we take PSL in the auction model, increase the purse, then I will put it in the IPL bracket. And then we will see who goes to play IPL instead of PSL.

Rameez Raja said, “Every team’s purse will increase and if they want to improve, they have to spend money. When you go through the draft system, the talents of the world are suddenly available to you. I have spoken to a few franchise owners. They are quite happy to use it. I will talk to others as well. But it is at the top of my wish list.