MS Dhoni’s former teammate Shane Watson to join Delhi Capitals before IPL 2022, announced himself

Shane Watson, a former all-rounder of the Australian team and part of CSK, captained by MS Dhoni, till IPL 2020, will now be seen in the Delhi Capitals jersey. However, he is not going to get this jersey as a cricketer, but as a support staff. Yes, Delhi Capitals has roped in Shane Watson as an assistant coach for IPL 2022. This has been confirmed by Shane Watson, the former cricketer of the Kangaroo team himself.

Shane Watson, who has played with several franchises in the IPL, has announced his retirement from professional cricket in 2020, but has now decided to try his hand at coaching. That’s why Watson is joining Delhi Capitals. Shane Watson will join Delhi Capitals this week. He himself has confirmed this on Tuesday. Till now the assistant of Delhi Capitals was Mohammad Kaif, who did a wonderful job for the team.

Let us tell you that Shane Watson played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL from 2008 to 2015, while in 2016 and 2017 season he was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the same time, from 2018 to 2020, he was part of the team Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni. You all will remember that he played in the final of IPL 2019 with an injured knee. However, Chennai team was defeated by one run in the final match.

