Mumbai Indians got a big setback before IPL 2022, doubts about Suryakumar Yadav playing in the first match

Mumbai Indians are fully expected to deal a big blow before the first match of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League i.e. IPL. If reports are to be believed, Mumbai Indians’ top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav will not be available for the first match. He was retained by Mumbai Indians for a huge amount before IPL 2022. However, this batsman will not be able to play in the first match due to injury and it is a big setback for the team led by Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2022 is starting from March 26, but Mumbai’s team has to play the first match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 27 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. According to a PTI report, Suryakumar Yadav will not be available for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match of IPL as he has a hairline fracture in his thumb, which he suffered during the T20 series against West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav will take time to recover from this injury.

However, it is believed that Suryakumar Yadav will be available for the second match of Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 2. In such a situation, for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav being out of a match is not a big blow, but still it is necessary to maintain the momentum that Mumbai Indians take the field with their strong playing XI. Thus the absence of Suryakumar Yadav in the first match is a setback for Mumbai Indians.