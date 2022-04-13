Stranger Things season 4: release date, trailer and cast – everything you need to know

After a gap of two years, strange things Coming back to Netflix with its long-awaited fourth season.

In a new trailer released Tuesday (April 12), the clip shows Jim Hopper in a Russian internment camp, the Joyce and Bryce family relocated to California after the Battle of Starcourt, and Eleven still in his powers. is without.

At the end of the trailer, a terrifying, humanoid creature is introduced hanging upside down and the trailer narrator is said to finally say: “It’s time. You have lost.”

Below is everything we know about the new season.