Stranger Things season 4 trailer introduces a new Upside Down enemy

strange things Here’s the first real trailer for Season 4. Released on Tuesday, it finally shows where all the characters have gone since last season ended and the new giant monster they will face on their next adventure. strange things Season 4 is set to arrive on Netflix on May 27.

The main focus of the trailer appears to be setting up this season’s new Blue Monster, which appears to be bringing war to Hawkins and perhaps the rest of Earth. Meanwhile, the only one who can stop her is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), but only if she can figure out how to get her powers back. The trailer also makes it clear that this season is going for a more classic horror-movie vibe, complete with a terrifying haunted house that the kids will have to explore.

strange things Season 4 almost brings back…