Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Surprisingly Metal AF . is

thI strange things The Series 4 Vol.1 Trailer has finally arrived, and we can’t control our excitement.

Scheduled to arrive on Netflix on May 27th, the full length teaser has us ready for a good old-fashioned binge-watching popcorn.

So, what does this season have in store for us? Well, within the trailer, there are several mind-blowing visuals and huge season cues: from Eleven having his mind explode to some unexpected appearances from various characters, *cough cough* Hopper dead, or isn’t he? we need to know.

Although the most important thing is that it looks very beautiful metal. There’s a scene where a nimble guitarist shrugs while standing on a dark and shabby ledge, leading us to believe metal has found its way to the series’ alternate dimension, the Upside Down.

as well,…