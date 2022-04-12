Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer: Who’s the Villain? fan debate theory

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports Supports HTML5 video

The new trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 has dropped, sparking even more terror and the ongoing war between Hawkins for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang.

What’s more, the Netflix series appears to have a terrifying new villain pulling the strings, with some fans debating the theory that they may be a character viewers have met before.

The trailer shows Max (Sadie Sink) sitting at the grave of his late brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), talking to him after watching him sacrifice himself during an explosive battle against the Mind Flayer in the season three finale.

Afterwards, Max appears in the Upside…