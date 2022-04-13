‘Stranger Things’: Watch the explosive new trailer for season four

coming soon

Netflix released a new trailer for strange things Season Four.

The three-minute teaser comes six months after the Battle of Starcourt as the teens struggle to return to normal life.

In the trailer, Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, is seen sitting at the grave of his half-brother Billy Hargrove, telling him: “Dear Billy, I don’t know if you can even hear it.

“Ever since you left, everything has been a complete disaster. For a while we tried to be happy. Normal. But it’s impossible.”

Meanwhile, all is not well for Jim Hopper (David Arbor) as he is lodged in a Russian prison camp.

You can watch the trailer below or by clicking Here.

strange things makes his much awaited return to the screens in two volumes, the first one coming on 27th May…