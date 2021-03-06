ENTERTAINMENT

Stream 6 movies to watch on BookMyShow this Friday, February 26

Adding to the cart of TheMiracleTech space is BookMyShow Stream. Streaming services like Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Select, BookMyShow provide different types of content. The platform houses a curated library of prestigious and award-winning films and content from around the world. The service allows consumers to purchase content on a pay-per-view basis. The BookMyShow stream brings big premieres every Friday and the latest line-up brings cinestyles to a slice of world cinema.

6 films premiered this Friday on BookMyShow Stream

1. Silence Limit

Olga Kurelenko, Brian Cox and Litiana Byutanseva, with Clays Bang Bay of silence Is an exciting thriller. Directed by Paula van der Ost, the film is an ambitious case related to mental health. The story is about Will, who, after the birth of his son, learns some truths about his wife’s past that link her to an unsolved crime.

2. Monster ISLAND 2019

A giant monster makes a devastating attack in this action science fiction. An expert in the knowledge of demons is the only hope to save humanity and mankind. The film is directed by Mark Atkins and starred by Eric Roberts. Toshi Toda and Adrian Bouchet.

3Divine Love (Divino Amore)

The Portuguese film is directed by Gabriel Mascaro. Divine Love (Portuguese: Divino Amor) is a well-written film with an amazingly subtle humor, disco music, a compelling plot and more. The story is of a woman who uses her bureaucratic job to save a marriage and persuades divorced couples to live together. She wants to become pregnant with her husband for future dance parties, rituals, fundamentalist Christianity. The film premiered at the Sundance TMT Festival.

4. Check out the Chef movie:

If you are looking for a light, fun watch, it is animated Shaun the Sheep The movie is a good choice on BookMyShow Stream. Directed by Will Beecher and Richard Phelan, it is a sequel to the hit Oscar-nominated film. Sean and Flock are back again to take the audience on another adventure and a spectacular ride. Justin fletcher John sparks And Kate Harbor lends her voice to the film.

5. Troll Tech Tour

This animation focuses a lot on film music. Poppy and Branch find out that six different troll tribes play six different types of music. Queen Barr and King Hard Rock Trolls thrash to destroy all other forms of music from the factory. Queen Poppy and Branch get together to keep the tune from dying out. Listen to anna kendrick Justin timberlake And Rachel Bloom plays the lead role.

Troll around the world

6. Maxi Oak

Alexa Penega, Carlos Panega, Janelle Parish, Levi Dylan, Raven-Simone and Tommy Ragan Mighty oak Is directed by Sean McNamara. The story is of a band manager who loses his outspoken brother Vaughan in a car accident. At about ten years old, she meets a young guitarist, whom she considers her lost brother.

