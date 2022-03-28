Stream it or skip it?

Now on VOD after dazzling film festival audiences across the globe, the worst person in the world A take-your-pick is a drama/romance/comedy/character study, until the critics can’t help but rave with the flow of exaggeration. It was also an Oscar nominee for Original Screenplay and International Film, but shockingly, not Best Actress for Renette Reinsway, which is a revelation. It is such a thoughtful, insightful watch as the primary reason I appreciate Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s fifth film.

Summary: The description line says the film is “four years into the life” of our protagonist Julie (Reinsway), and I’ll take my word for it. Sounds right, I guess; It starts in fits and goes through a dozen chapters of various lengths, sharing…