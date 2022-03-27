Stream It or Skip It?

in better-Dune The sweepstakes belongs to Denis Villeneuve blade runner 2049Now on Netflix for your three-four seated enjoyment. Ridley Scott’s long-running masterpiece for his 1982 masterpiece blade Runner (yes, they’re both masterpieces) achieved many things upon release in 2017 – being a stellar progression from the original, gifting us another primo existential Gosling performance, ultimately winning an Oscar for cinematographer Roger Deakins, Their mainstream success, Ana de Armas, is wowing us with its techno/visual wizardry, inspiring Harrison Ford’s best gravel performance in years and generally a new sci-fi classic. Though more mind-boggling than its mean-to-human themes, its box office was…